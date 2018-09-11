Frontal Boundary Lingers

by Shane Butler

The old frontal boundary remains across the state and that’s helping kick off showers and t-storms. We expect the front to linger for a few more days before dissipating over us. This will open the door to sunny and drier conditions over the weekend into early next week. Mean while, Florence will make landfall along the SC/NC coast Friday. The steering currents will collapse and this could be devastating to the carolinas as tons of tropical rains unload on the region. The circulation around the hurricane will be sending northerly winds our way. This will be dry air and it keeps us rain free for several days. The interesting thing to note today is a run of the european forecast model. It is trying to bring what’s left of the storm a little farther to the west late in the weekend. If this does happen, some tropical rain will be possible over eastern Alabama early next week. In the mean time, we have some hot and dry late summer weather ahead.