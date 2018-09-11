Montgomery Honors 9/11 Victims And Fallen First Responders

by Jalea Brooks

The city of Montgomery joined the nation Tuesday, in remembering victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City .

A total of 412 emergency workers died responding to the chaos and tragedy of what is now called the worst terrorist attack in the U.S. 343 of those emergency workers were firefighters. The men and women of Montgomery Fire and Rescue honored their fallen comrades Tuesday, lowering the flag outside of their headquarters downtown to half staff.

Also paying their respects, a couple dozen firefighter recruits, many of them too young to remember the 9/11 attack.

“I was talking to one of them this morning’ said assistant fire chief Joey Addie, “and he was asking where I was when it happened, and I was explaining to him that we had just got some new radios we were in a class at the time and he said he was in a class too, he was in second grade”.

“I saw it on t.v. I was 11 years old and that’s what inspired me to come into the fire department” explained Kenneth Marcum, who’s been a part of the fire department for about a year.

As the nation paused to reflect on the thousands of lives lost nearly two decades ago, some veterans of Montgomery’s Fire Dept. shared what they hope the city’s newest first res ponders never forget.

“It’s not just a job, it’s a commitment and that commitment is to put your life before someone else” said Fire Chief Milford Jordan community”

2,9777 people lost their lives during the attacks on September 11th, 2001.