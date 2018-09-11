Rain And Storms Likely Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a dry start to Tuesday morning across central and south Alabama. There is some patchy fog in spots, with visibilities reduced below 1 mile. That fog should lift by late this morning. Scattered showers and storms should be re-developing by this afternoon. Coverage will be scattered, so not everyone sees rain. We could still have rain and storms through this evening, but most of the rain tapers off overnight. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight fall into the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky, with an isolated shower possible. We could have some fog around Wednesday morning.

Expect scattered showers and storms again on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs for most reaching the low 90s. Lows fall to the low to mid 70s each night. Drier air moves into the area on Friday, resulting in low rain chances. That trend continues over the weekend. High temps on Saturday could reach the mid 90s. Rain chances are almost too small to mention early next week, with highs reaching the low 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Tropics Update:

Florence remains a powerful category 4 storm this morning, with sustained winds near 130 mph. It appears to be undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle, which usually results in a stall in strengthening. It could open the window for further strengthening later today. Overall appearance of the hurricane actually seems more impressive, with Florence gaining a circular, almost buzzsaw shape. Most likely area of landfall appears to be the southern coast of North Carolina.

An area of low pressure in the western Caribbean has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days. It’s expected to move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico, but will have a limited window to strengthen.

Isaac and Helene are still well out in Atlantic, and aren’t a threat to the U.S. at the moment.