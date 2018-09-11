Virginia College Closing Montgomery Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Virginia College has announced that it will be closing its Montgomery campus. The campus on Atlanta Highway will close on April 1, 2020.

Virginia College in Montgomery stopped accepting new students yesterday, but says the vast majority of students will be able to complete their coursework before the closing date.

Campuses in Mobile and Huntsville will also be closing, as well as 13 other locations in other states.

Virginia College is owned by Birmingham-based Education Corporation of America and will have campuses remaining in 11 cities.

Diane Worthington, the vice president of marketing communications of Education Corporation of America, sent this statement to Alabama News Network:

“The decision to discontinue enrollment and teach out our programs was made because of insufficient enrollment demand for our programs in this market. The vast majority of our students will have the opportunity to complete their coursework and earn their diplomas or degrees as planned. They will also be able to utilize Virginia College’s Career Development services to help them pursue jobs in their field of study. We will work closely with students who are unable to complete their programs at the campus prior to the planned closure date, assisting them in transferring to another school, or they may choose to receive a full refund.”