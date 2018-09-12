9 LAMP Students Semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship

by Jerome Jones

Nine students at LAMP High School have been named semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship program. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition of scholastic achievement that began in 1955. Every year more than one-million students apply for the scholarships, but only 7,500 students are awarded the scholarships.

High school students apply each year and enter the program by taking the P-SAT / National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Some 16,000 students, or the top one-third of applicants are named semi-finalist in early September. In February the semi-finalist will be narrowed down to 7’500 winning recipients. The finalist are chosen based on their academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, the high schools written recommendation, extra curricular activities, and the finalist’s own essay.

The nine semi-finalist are:

Minwook Choi

Arnob Guha

Sanjeev P. Gurshaney

Haeun Lee

Quinn Y. Lee

Yanzhe Liu

William M. Nut

Jung Vin Seo

Dain Yi

At a reception held at LAMP Wednesday to honor the students’ recognition as semi-finalist, LAMP principal Matthew Monson said “these nine students are the epitome of what we expect from LAMP students, they excel academically, but they also excel in their community.”