Drier and hot !

by Shane Butler

We still expect the old front boundary to dissipate and leave us in a hot and mainly dry weather pattern going into the upcoming weekend. Florence will be making landfall over the Carolina’s but the circulation around it will send drier air our way. The dry northerly winds will heat up and temps will easily hit the lower to mid 90s through the weekend. We will see fewer storms the next several days. That dry northerly wind should limit anything from developing across our area. Forecast models are showing Florence moving a bit more westward over the weekend. This could push a little tropical moisture into our eastern most areas early next week. We don’t see any severe weather threat since we will be positioned on the west side of the track.