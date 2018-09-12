Road Mapping Project Underway in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County 911 is trying to help first responder save time and save lives — by mapping all the roads in the county.

Georgia-based, CGI Systems is mapping all the roads for the county.

The company is driving every road — and using GPS and a laptop to plot out each one.

County officials say an updated map could help first responders make it to the scene of some emergencies faster.

“It’ll speed up the response times for the first responders,” said 911 Supervisor Tracy Williams.

“We’ll be able to locate the caller easier and give the first responders a more correct, a more accurate picture of where that person is and what’s going on.”

The mapping project is expected to take about 18 months to complete — and should be finished by March of 2020.