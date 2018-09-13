20th Anniversary of George Wallace Death

Died in jackson Hospital

by Tim Lennox

Wallace had been in a wheelchair since an attempt on his life in 1972. He was shot five time in Maryland during a campaign stop. He was elected Governor four times and ran for president three times. His daughter, Perry Wallace-Kennedy, says her Dad may have voted for Barack Obama…and she dismisses comparisons between her father and President Donald Trump.

“The difference between them is my father would have been qualified to be president because he was a lawyer, and assistant attorney general, a judge and a governor and of course my father knew, you know, about governing, and how to govern you know, where we’re not seeing that today.”

Peggy Wallace-Kennedy says she misses her father more each day, especially on anniversary days like today.

The longtime Alabama Governor’s grave is in Montgomery’s Greenwood Cemetery .