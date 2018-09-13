Contractors Discuss School Security Improvements

by Danielle Wallace

School security is a big concern across the country and here at home. Contractors across the state met Thursday in Montgomery to discuss how they can improve the issue. These contractors are discussing everything from video surveillance to access control for schools.

It was all part of the Alabama Facilities Directors and Constructors Conference. Thursday, contractors spent the day learning how to improve security systems in colleges and K-12 schools. They are hoping to prevent things from happening. Del Deaso of Vision Security Technology says right now, his company serves major colleges like Alabama and Auburn. However, right now, there is a big focus on getting more smaller colleges and K-12 schools on board.

“We want to get the word out to the schools that these services are available now, we can contract through their state purchasing to get it at a more affordable place where we can get more technology to more schools, where we are protecting more children across the state,” says Deason.

Officials with the conference tell me that the construction industry is a $12 billion industry in Alabama which is why they want to address the services these contractors have in order to better protect Alabama’s schools.

