Dry Weather Pattern Returns To Central And South Alabama

by Ben Lang

A few clusters of showers and storms remain this evening. As usual, these will wind down after sunset. We should be rain free by about 10PM, with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows fall into the mid 70s. Friday looks like a mainly dry day. A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. It’s also going to be hot, with high temperatures in the mid 90s for most spots. Friday night lows fall into the mid 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Rain chances are almost too small to mention Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be hot with above-average high temperatures. Expect mid 90s Saturday, and a mix of low to mid 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances remain isolated for most of next week. It will be hot for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances could creep up next Thursday and Friday, but a clear-cut soaking of rain looks unlikely over the next 8 days.

Florence:

Hurricane Florence is spinning just off the north and south Carolina coast. Some of the outer rain bands and tropical storms force winds are making their way onshore. It is currently a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds near 105 mph. It’s movement slowed down today, and it will continue to move slowly towards a Friday morning landfall. The center of Florence likely moves ashore near Wilmington, NC. Heavy rain continues over the weekend as Florence slowly moves inland. It rapidly weakens after landfall, and should make a turn northward by the middle of the week. Impacts to central and south Alabama are not expected.