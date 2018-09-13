Gov. Ivey Awards $150,000 Grant to AUM for Law Enforcement Training

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $150,000 grant in support of a program that provides continued educational and specialized training for law enforcement personnel.

The grant to Auburn University at Montgomery will fund the training as part of their Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse and Training Institute, which according to their website, “delivers continuing education opportunities that assist law enforcement, state agencies, community groups, and schools in removing or reducing crime in their community and throughout the state.”

“These training opportunities allow the brave men and women in our state’s law enforcement community to gain additional knowledge and skills to perform their jobs more effectively,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant to support continued training for those who protect and serve our communities.”

The Clearinghouse partners with the Institute for Criminal Justice Education for some of the training classes, including an upcoming class on human trafficking investigations.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey understands the important role our law enforcement officers play in Alabama, and ADECA is proud to stand with her in support of this program that provides them with invaluable knowledge and skills,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Ivey notified Dr. Carl Stockton, chancellor of AUM, that the grant had been approved.

ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.