Troy Student Unharmed During Early-Morning On-Campus Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Troy University student was robbed at gunpoint on campus around 12 a.m. this morning. The incident happened as the student was walking toward his residence hall from the parking lot adjacent to Sorrell Chapel.

A man wearing a hoodie, armed with a handgun, approached the student from behind. He took the student’s wallet and two books from his book bag before leaving in a silver Honda CRV with a spare tire on the back tailgate.

The student was not injured during the robbery.

A safety message was sent to the campus via email and text messaging at approximately 12:40 a.m. advising campus residents to be alert.

City of Troy Police are assisting University Police in searching for the suspect, who has not been apprehended at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who has seen a vehicle matching that description, is urged to contact University Police at 334-670-3215 or the secret witness line at 334-670-5814.

Safety message sent to campus community

“Student robbed at gunpoint in area of Wallace Hall. Suspect left area in silver Honda SUV. No injuries. Stay Alert”