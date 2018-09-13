Winn-Dixie Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Selma Store
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
There’s a new grocery shopping experience available for people in Selma.
The Selma Winn-Dixie has been redesigned by the company to fit the needs of the community it serves.
A grand re-opening celebration was held at the store Thursday morning.
Shoppers enjoyed live music — food samples — and giveaways.
Winn-Dixie officials say store combines that same great Winn-Dixie service — with a new look and feel.
“In Selma, we decided to invest in the community and we call this a renewal, not a remodel, because it’s a renewal in the community, its a renewal in our associates and obviously its a renewal on the beautiful facility that we now have for the city of Selma,” said Vice President Eddie Garcia.
Winn-Dixie donated donated $1000 dollars to the Selma Area Food Bank.
The company also donated $500 dollars each to Dallas County High School and Selma High School.