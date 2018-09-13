Winn-Dixie Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Selma Store

There’s a new grocery shopping experience available for people in Selma.

The Selma Winn-Dixie has been redesigned by the company to fit the needs of the community it serves.

A grand re-opening celebration was held at the store Thursday morning.

Shoppers enjoyed live music — food samples — and giveaways.

Winn-Dixie officials say store combines that same great Winn-Dixie service — with a new look and feel.

“In Selma, we decided to invest in the community and we call this a renewal, not a remodel, because it’s a renewal in the community, its a renewal in our associates and obviously its a renewal on the beautiful facility that we now have for the city of Selma,” said Vice President Eddie Garcia.

Winn-Dixie donated donated $1000 dollars to the Selma Area Food Bank.

The company also donated $500 dollars each to Dallas County High School and Selma High School.

