A Dry Weekend Across Central And South Alabama

by Ben Lang

A break from the daily afternoon showers and storms? Say it ain’t so…

After what seems like forever, it looks like we’ll be able to enjoy (almost) entirely rain-free days for a while. In exchange, afternoon highs reach the mid 90s for at least the next couple of days, and maybe into next week too. Today starts that trend, with highs in the mid 90s for most an just an isolated shower or storm. Tonight will be dry but muggy for high school football across the region. Overnight lows drop into the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Abundant sunshine is the story over the weekend. There’s about a 10% chance for rain each afternoon, but that may be on the generous side. Expect a mostly sunny sky both days, with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows drop off into the low 70s.

The drier weather pattern continues next week. There’s about a 20% chance for rain Monday through Wednesday. Highs temperatures reach the low 90s each day, with lows in the low 70s. A slightly better chance for rain returns Thursday and Friday of next week, with highs likely in still reaching the low 90s.

Florence:

Hurricane Florence is hanging onto Category 1 strength after moving onshore near Carolina Beach this morning. It’s drifting slowly westward, and the center may move near Myrtle Beach, SC by tomorrow morning. Heavy rain continues for North and South Carolina through the first half of the weekend, but Florence should finally move north into eastern Tennessee on Sunday.