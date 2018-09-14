Council On Substance Abuse

COSA-NCADD is a private 501 (c)(3) non-proﬁt organization founded in 1973 to promote the understanding that alcoholism and other drug dependence are preventable and treatable diseases. COSA-NCADD is the state afﬁliate of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency NCADD) and a member of the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America (CADCA). The mission of COSA-NCADD is to “Reduce the incidence and prevalence of the disease of alcoholism, other drug addiction diseases, and related problems.”