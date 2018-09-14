FatAbama
State now ranks 5th for largest percenbtage of fat adults
In 1990, Alabama ranked as the 21st fattest state, with 11.2% of the population rated as obese.
In 2017, Alabama had climbed to 5th….with 36.3% of the population considered obese.
States with the highest rates of obesity:
#1 West Virginia 38.1%
#2 Mississippi 37.3%
#3 Oklahoma 36.5%
#4 Iowa 36.4
#5 Alabama 36.3
The obesity rate for African-American adults in Alabama is even higher: 45%
Other reports on obesity among children shows almost 20% of Alabama kids are obese too!
Obesity actually increased in a half-dozen states, which partly explains Alabama’s improvement since 1990.
Oh, the LEAST obese state? Colorado at 22.6%
