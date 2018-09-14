GoFundMe Set Up To Help Nurse Malnourished Horse Back to Health

by Danielle Wallace

Monica Orendorf, of Dusty Trails Horse Rescue, has twenty-five other horses in her care, but after receiving a call from someone in Autauga County about a horse who was near death…She knew she had to step-in.

The horse who Orendorf has named “Pony Boy” was rescued after being neglected without food or proper dental care. She says it could be months before the horse can fully recover after being found weighing around 400 pounds.

The horse has been in Orendorf’s care since Saturday.

To help, he is fed every three hours and receives plenty of water.

Right now, the horse can only eat 3 cups of food every three hours, because he rehabilitating. He can only have small portions of food.

A “Go fund” me account has been set up for donations from the public to help the horse, along with other rescue needs.

“Probably making the difference is that he has the will to live. He’s not ready to give up and we can only help a horse that is willing to work with us and still wanting to live. Some have kind of quit and you can’t help them,” says Orendorf.

There is a $7,500 goal that is hoping to be raised for the horse And other rescue needs at the facility.

As of earlier this afternoon, over $500 have been raised.

If you would like to help this horse get back on it’s feet, you can visit Dusty Trails Horse Rescue on Facebook to click the donate button. You can also donate on GoFund Me by clicking here