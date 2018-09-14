Governor Ivey Awards $1.89 Million to Help Victims of Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday awarded $1.89 million in grants to support organizations and programs that help victims of domestic violence and elder abuse throughout the state.

“No one should ever have to experience the horrors of domestic violence or elder abuse, but there is hope for those who unfortunately do become victims,” Governor Ivey said. “The programs supported by these grants will help ensure that professional assistance is available and that justice is obtained for the survivors.”

A $1.56 million grant was awarded to the Alabama Department of Human Resources to support their Adult Protective Services division that provides emergency in-home services and temporary placement option for victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Two grants, totaling $250,781, were given to support the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence as they serve their member programs and shelters throughout the state. The organization provides training, education and outreach on domestic violence issues, and their member shelters provide counseling, support groups and other vital services.

A grant of $80,000 was allotted to help the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services to train law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, domestic violence shelter staff and other criminal justice agencies that investigate and prosecute abusers or assist victims of domestic violence.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from multiple funding sources, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the state’s General Fund and the Domestic Violence Trust Fund, which was created through the state marriage license fee. Those funds are used to provide shelter for victims and to conduct educational and prevention programs.

“Gov. Ivey understands the important roles these agencies play in helping domestic violence and elder abuse victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join her in supporting these programs that provide important assistance to victims at a time they need it the most.”

