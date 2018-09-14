Hot & Dry !

by Shane Butler

Florence is inland over the Carolinas and it’s transitioning into a big time rain maker. It’s slow movement will drop some 30 to possibly 40 inches of rain over some areas. Around here it’s basically hot and dry for the next several days. We will be far enough west of Florences track for any impacts here. You can expect abundant sunshine along with temps in the lower to mid 90s for highs. The chance for rain will be slim to none across our area. Looks like we remain in this weather pattern through late next week. By next weekend, a frontal boundary makes its way through the region. We expect a round of showers and t-storms then possibly the first real cool down of the season. Stay tune!