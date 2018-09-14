Montgomery 1st Grader Leaves School, Runs Home, Goes Unnoticed By School

by Jalea Brooks

A 6-year-old student left his Montgomery elementary school, and the school reportedly did not notice that he was missing.

Ron Knight was surprised to find his nephew, Tyler Knight at the front door Thursday afternoon when he should have been finishing up the school day at Fitzpatrick Elementary School; but he was more shocked that the school didn’t even notice he had slipped away.

Knight alerted the school that the 1st grader was at home shorty after finding him “panting” and “hysterical”, and said minutes later the principle and the P.E. teacher who’s class he escaped from showed up to their home in a nearby neighborhood.

“We finally got him calmed down to understand what had happened” explained Knight “and that’s when he said the P.E. teacher told him that he was going to sic a monster on him called Marco, that’s a monster that eats bad kids”.

That’s what supposedly made Tyler take off from his school and make the 10-15 minute dash from his school alone, for the first time. His uncle says he’s thankful that he made it home safely, crossing some dangerous intersections along the way. According to Knight speeding is prevalent in the residential area.

Tom Salter, a spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools, has confirmed that the student did leave the school unnoticed between 1:00 and 2:00 Thursday afternoon, but said the principle and P.E. teacher were not available for comment.

The family has been in contact with the school’s principle but says there are still a lot of unanswered questions, the biggest one: how did the 1st grader managed to slip off the elementary school campus so easily?

“If he can get out that easily” Knight said “it makes me wonder if someone can get on the school [campus], slip into the school”.

Tyler’s family has asked that he be removed from that P.E. teachers class. He returned to Fitzpatrick Elementary School the next morning. Montgomery Public School officials say they have opened an investigation to determine how the child was able to leave the campus.