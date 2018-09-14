Tickled Pink excitement

by Chris Searcy

Good Morning Chris was with employees of Alabama News Network discussing their excitement for tickled pink.

Join Alabama News Network as we kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday, Sept. 29 with the 4th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo. All ticket sales benefit the Joy to Life Foundation.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 and prices are below:

$10 on the day of the event

$8 in advance (tickets will go on sale Sept. 1)

$8 military discount with ID

$5 for groups of 10 or more in advance

Children age 10 or under get in free

This year will be even BIGGER and BETTER than last year with more beauty, more fitness, more food, and even more fun!

To be a Vendor, contact Austin Saunders or Paul Neace at 334-271-8888.