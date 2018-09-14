Trending Drier and Hotter

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Well-above average temperatures highlight our weather forecast for Alabama. Through the weekend, we expect more sunshine than clouds, hot days and fair nights. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, and afternoon showers will be few and far between. Average high this time of year is 88°.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 80s.

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30p CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium… the sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 90 degrees, falling into the upper 80s by the fourth quarter. The chance of a shower is very small.

Alabama travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss Saturday evening (6:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly clear. The temperature will fall from near 88 at kickoff, into the low 80s by the final whistle.

FLORENCE MAKING LANDFALL: At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Florence was located by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 77.4 West. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h). A turn toward the west at a slow forward speed is expected today, followed by a slow west-southwestward motion tonight and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence is expected to move inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week. Maximum sustained winds remain near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). A NOAA observing site at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 72 mph (116 km/h) and a gust of 90 mph (145 km/h). The minimum central pressure estimated from Hurricane Hunter data is 958 mb (28.29 inches).

RAINFALL: Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in the following areas…Southeastern coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina…an additional 20 to 25 inches, with isolated storm totals of 30 to 40 inches. This rainfall will produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding. Remainder of South Carolina and North Carolina into southwest Virginia…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina today.

NEXT WEEK: The big rain shield with Hurricane Florence will stay northeast of Alabama; the first half of the week looks mostly dry with only isolated afternoon showers. Partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights, and high generally in the lower 90s. A few showers and storms could return by Thursday and Friday with the approach of a cold front.

Have a great day!

Ryan