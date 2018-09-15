Governor Kay Ivey Thanks First Responders and BTW Volunteers

by Danielle Wallace

It has been nearly a month since a fire destroyed Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in downtown Montgomery.

Saturday, Governor Ivey thanked those that responded to the fire.

The students and faculty of BTW have settled into their new location at old Hayneville elementary school. But it would not be possible without volunteers who have worked around the clock.

“This is one of the things that’s so positive about the river region. When people are in need our people do respond,” says Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped the students transition to their new temporary home.

“To fully know that your state, your local and your state government-every person in Montgomery is in such total support of your school, it’s overwhelming and it means so much,” says Joy Ohme, a teacher at BTW.

The principal-Dr. Quesha Starks, says support form the governor and state school superintendent is just what the students need.

“They are letting us know that education is matters-not just for BTW but for all of the schools in the state and their presence in every school’s time of need just makes all the difference in the world,” says Starks.

“She is definitely committed to working with all the community support, faculty and students to make this very successful and she will succeed,” says Governor Ivey.

As for a new permanent location for BTW, Dr. Starks says there has to be further discussion.

“We’re working right now, just to stabilize our student body as well as our faculty and there are plans and discussions on the table but we’ve got to collaborate and meet,” says Starks.

“We’ll do everything we can to work with them and this school certainly deserves a great facility,” says Governor Ivey.

If you would like to donate supplies to BTW students, faculty, and staff, you can click here.