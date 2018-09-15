Hot Weather Pattern

by Matt Breland

Temperatures will be really warm for the next few days of this upcoming week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the week, with heat index values possibly near or at the triple digit mark. Tropical storm Florence is allowing our wind direction to be from the north, making it slightly breezy, but we are still fairly humid. This will also keep our rain chances on the lower side for most of the week as well. By next weekend, a weak front may pass us, increasing the rain chances slightly. For now though expect mostly sunny skies and really hot temperatures.

There is a small area of development in the eastern Caribbean ocean that will need monitoring for the next few days, the waters are still warm enough for some tropical development. So stay up to date with us on the latest tropical weather information.