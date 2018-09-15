Prattauga Art Guild’s Art Market Series Features Work from River Region Artists

by Danielle Wallace

In Prattville, the Prattauga Art Guild is kicking off its fall artist market series at the Prattville Creative Arts Center.

The annual series features artwork by artist in the River Region. Several pieces of art work are displayed inside the center and several artists set up booths outside to sell their items. Art demonstrations are also part of the series. The series continues October 20th and November 17th from 10 am until 2 pm. It is free to the public.

Steve Duke, the president of the Prattauga Art Guild says the art series is the perfect place to gifts because of the unique work on display.

“You can go to a store and find anything to hang on the wall but all of this art here-an artist has thought through the inception to the completed piece of work. their idea, their choices, and they are one of a kind. you won’t find them anywhere else,” says Duke.

The Prattauga Art Guild serves the community with art classes, painting in the community. The group also has open galleries to feature member’s work.