North Winds Keep Rain Chances Low

by Matt Breland

Temperatures will remain warm for the next few days of this upcoming work week. Highs will still be in the low to mid 90s for the week, with heat index values possibly near or at the triple digit mark. Tropical depression Florence is allowing our wind direction to be stay from the north, making it slightly breezy, but we are still fairly humid. This will keep suppressing our rain chances for most of the week as well. By next weekend, a weak front will likely increase our rain chances slightly. For now though expect mostly sunny skies and really hot temperatures.

The small area of development in the eastern Caribbean ocean will need monitoring for the next 2 days, the waters are still warm enough for some tropical development, so the National Hurricane Center is still keeping a 20% chance of development. So stay up to date with us on the latest tropical weather information.