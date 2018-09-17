Above-Average Heat To Start The Week

by Ben Lang

We’ll keep the weekend’s hot and dry weather going for at least a few more days. Expect Monday afternoon high temps in the mid 90s. The sky stays mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day with maybe an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures cool into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight under a clear sky.

Lots of sun expected again on Tuesday. We could see a shower or storm somewhere during the afternoon, but otherwise it will be another dry day. High temperatures top out in the mid 90s. The mainly dry pattern continues into Wednesday, but rain chances increase slightly late this week. Still looks hot to close the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

The autumn equinox is Saturday, marking the official start of fall. It won’t feel like it weatherwise, with highs in the low 90s. Doesn’t look like we’ll see any relief from the September heat through at least next Monday.