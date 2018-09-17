Bringing Awareness to Suicide

by Ellis Eskew

It’s a leading cause of death in the U.S. and statistics are on the rise.

But not many people want to talk about it– Suicide.

The Pike Road Ladies Auxiliary held a suicide symposium Monday night to help raise awareness.

Counselors say stress can be a factor in someone’s life that leads someone to depression. Depression then leads to thoughts of suicide and attempts of suicide. Sandie Cox says she had no warning signs before her 13-year-old daughter took her own life.

“That’s the scary part. There are usually so many warning signs, but in her case, we had none. It was totally unexpected.” said Cox.

But she says one thing we can do is remove the stigma of suicide.

“Just talk about it. Just make sure that you are not ashamed about it, that you aren’t embarrassed by it. Mental health is a growing problem and the more you talk about it, the better its going to be,” said Cox.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.