Co-Defendant in Alexis Hunter Murder Gets 30 Year Sentence

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man tried and convicted of felony murder in the 2013 death of Selma High student Alexis Hunter — learns his fate.

<Larry Hunter of Selma was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Circuit Judge Don McMillan.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Hunter and another man shot and killed Alexis Hunter.

And stole her and her friends’ cell phones.

“You had Alexis Hunter laying out there and then Larry Hunter robbed her, another young lady that was with Alexis Hunter, right after she’s laying on the ground,” said Jackson.

“It just was cold blooded.”

Jackson says co-defendant — John Jones Junior’s trial is pending.

He says Jones is the alleged shooter in the case.