It’s Definitely Still Summer Around Here !

by Shane Butler

We’re still very much in summer and it’s feeling every bit of it this week. Temps will manage low to mid 90s for highs each day. The chance for any rain will be fairly slim through Thursday. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature and that’s going to keep it mainly hot and dry. A frontal boundary will make a run at the deep south late week into the upcoming weekend. This boundary could increase the risk of showers and storms Friday. Fall officially begins Saturday but we don’t see any big time cool down coming our way anytime soon.