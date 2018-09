Montgomery County Arrests: September 10-16

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/46 David Yates Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

2/46 Demario Woodward Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Giving False Name to Law Enforcement

3/46 Terry Williams Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

4/46 Justin Weaver Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

5/46 Latonia Watts Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



6/46 Charles Walker Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice Using False Identity & Parole Violation

7/46 Deneco Taylor Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

8/46 Travis Tatum Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (2 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd

9/46 Michael Tatum Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & DUI

10/46 Aaron Starks Jr. Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



11/46 Ashley Stanley Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

12/46 Luther Spears Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

13/46 Samantha Smith Arrest Date: 9/15/18 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument & Unemployment Compensation Violation

14/46 Ophelia Smith Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked (2 counts), Driving While Suspended, & Operating Vehicle Without License (2 counts)

15/46 Leonise Simmons Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd



16/46 James Richard Jr. Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Receiving Controlled Substance

17/46 James Posey, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/14/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th

18/46 Robert Pickens Arrest Date: 9/14/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Synthetic Controlled Substance

19/46 John Perryman Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violation-Strangulation/Suffocation & Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

20/46 Harry Peoples Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



21/46 Rachel Parker Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled

22/46 Mirka Olivera-Cabrera Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

23/46 Louis Nelson Arrest Date: 9/15/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

24/46 Taboris Mock Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Assault I

25/46 Sikerious Miles Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (5 counts)



26/46 Davonnah McLean Arrest Date: 9/15/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

27/46 Tony Lewis, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): On Loan From DOC

28/46 Queneshia King Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder During 1st Degree Robbery, Capital Murder of Person in Vehicle from Outside of Vehicle, & Robbery 1st

29/46 Elijah Jenkins, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts)

30/46 Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 9/11/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



31/46 David Hays Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked, Driving While Suspended (2 counts), No Child Restraint, & Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd

32/46 William Elmore III Arrest Date: 9/14/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

33/46 Leslie Deloach Arrest Date: 9/15/18 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st

34/46 Michael Davis Arrest Date: 9/14/18 Charge(s): DUI & Probation Violation

35/46 Kendarious Davis Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd, Contempt of Court, & Theft of Property 1st (4 counts)



36/46 Ladaniel Cooper Arrest Date: 9/12/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Cocaine (2 counts)

37/46 Abraham Comer Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): Rape 2nd (2 counts)

38/46 Vincent Brown Arrest Date: 9/15/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property (Firearm)

39/46 Angela Brantley Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

40/46 Thomas Bracknell, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



41/46 Ronald Bowden Arrest Date: 9/10/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substance

42/46 Raymond Boucher Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): DUI & Improper Lane Usage

43/46 Hector Bossio-Sottlio Arrest Date: 9/15/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

44/46 Steve Benton Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument (2 counts)

45/46 Keith Barnes Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Traveling to Meet Child for Unlawful Sex Act



46/46 David Alexander Arrest Date: 9/13/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st





























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 10 through September 16th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.