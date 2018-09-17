Search Underway For Missing Autauga County Boy

by Darryl Hood

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Jackson Luckie.

The sheriff’s office says Jackson went missing from his home, in the 2000 block of Autauga County Road 57, between the hours of 9 p.m. Sunday, September 16 and 8 a.m. Monday, September 17.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts or blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He may be riding his black and green 15 speed bicycle.

Anyone who sees Jackson Luckie is asked to contact Investigator Geon with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or 334-320-0055.