908th Airlift Wing Gets Warm Welcome Home After Deployment

by Jalea Brooks

It was a heart warming reunion at Maxwell Air Force Base Tuesday, as family and friends welcomed their loved ones back home from deployment.

Around 150 reserve citizen airmen of the 908th Airlift Wing have spent the last 4 months at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar. While there, airmen helped operators fly more than 200 vital missions. Those missions included more than 1480 flight hours, transporting nearly 2,000 tons of cargo and almost 300 aero-medical evacuation patients.

A few hundred family members and friends were on the runway toting flowers and signs to welcome their loved ones as they stepped off of their aircraft.





At least one airmen is now celebrating more than just a safe return home after he proposed just minutes after being reunited with his now fiancé.

Officials say the 908th fighter Airlift Wing typically deploys out of Maxwell Air Force Base once every two years. Their return home also fell on the 71st anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.