ASU Investigates Student Shot, Car Stolen on Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University police are investigating a shooting on campus.

They say a 19-year-old male student was shot early Sunday morning on South University Drive.

The student’s car, a 2011 gray Camaro, was stolen during the incident. The student was treated and released from the hospital.

If you have any information on the case, call Crimestoppers at 215-stop.