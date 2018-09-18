Hot With Slim Rain Chances The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Highs on Monday topped out in the mid 90s for most spots in our area. It’s likely that’s where we end up by the late afternoon again today. The rain chance for today is slim to none- there may be an isolated shower or two, but otherwise it’ll be another dry day. Any shower that pops up this afternoon dies down around sunset. It’ll be dry overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon showers and storms remain isolated for the rest of the week. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday reach the mid 90s, and at least the low 90s on Friday. Saturday marks the start of Autumn (the Autumn equinox), but it won’t feel like fall. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 90s Saturday afternoon. Looks like we’ll see more 90° days for Sunday through early next week. Rain chances increase a bit early next week, but still look like “garden variety” afternoon storms.