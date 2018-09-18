Summer Showing No Signs Of Letting Up !

by Shane Butler

Summer is showing no signs of letting up the rest of this week. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps topping out in the low to mid 90s each afternoon. It will feel more like 98 to 105 when you factor in the humidity. The chance for any cooling showers or t-storms will remain slim over the next several days. Mean while, the tropical Atlantic has gone quiet. There’s no tropical threat to the U.S. over the next five days. Fall officially begins this Saturday but we don’t see any significant cool down coming our way in the near future.