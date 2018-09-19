BTW’s Insurance Coverage after Fire

by Ellis Eskew

It’s been one month since the BTW building went up in flames leaving behind a pile of bricks and rubble.

Executive Director of Operations, Chad Anderson, says insurance will cover about 10 million dollars. But there are certain requirements for it.

“For that building they have come back, the adjusters have come back and its approximately 7 million dollars, just the building. And from that, we have to put that towards a new BTW site or renovate the existing facility or something. It has to go towards whatever the plans are to replace what the old BTW was,” said Anderson.

Anderson says they won’t be able to use that money until they start planning for a new building, which is not in the immediate plans.

“Not at any point soon. That will take a lot of meetings with Dr. Moore and the BOE, and of course, the public. We’ll want to get all the input and make sure we do it right and take care of the kids the best we can.”

One point five million dollars will be reimbursed for contents. That’s anything inside the school building that was lost.

And $700,000 for anything connected to the network.

There is also $483,000 for extra moving expenses to the Hayneville Road location.

As for other monetary gifts and donations, Anderson says he has advised the principal to wait before she spends them.

“I just told her to hold back a little bit and wait and be patient to assess the whole situation. When we get our footprint out of there with maintenance and logistics, you can see what’s really needed,” said Anderson.