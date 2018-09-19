Demopolis Fire Department to Add Ambulance Service

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Demopolis is adding an ambulance service to the fire department in an effort to improve emergency service in the city.

Mayor John Laney says the city plans on buying the ambulance by the end of the week.

He says the ambulance will complement the existing county-wide ambulance service.

He says it means people who live in Demopolis will be a lot safer.

“From time to time we have found that because of demands on this county service that our citizens would have to wait a length of time that we did not deem to be acceptable,” said Laney.

Arlene Dixon says it’s a great idea.

“Because there’s a lot of rural area around here and in an emergency you need somebody now you don’t need ’em, you know, two hours from now or whatever,” said Dixon.

Mayor Laney says the new ambulance service should be up and running by December.