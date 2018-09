Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death this morning. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Rudolph was found unresponsive around 5:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.