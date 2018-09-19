More 90s Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Summer wants to finish out strong as we head toward the final few days of it. High temps will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s right through the upcoming weekend. High pressure is the main weather feature helping contribute to all this heat. Moisture has been limited the last several days but we expect this to change as a more southerly flows picks up and brings gulf moisture into the area. Scattered showers and t-storms will start to develop especially during the late afternoon hours. Looking ahead into next week, we see a much better chance for showers and t-storms. The increased clouds and rain activity will help bring this heat under control just a bit. High temps will drop into the 80s for a change.