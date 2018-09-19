The Mid-Nineties Streak Reaches Seven This Afternoon

by Ben Lang

It’s another sunny start for our Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sun through the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for most. Heat index temperatures remain manageable in the low 100s. We could see an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but a large majority of the area stays dry. The evening and overnight will be dry and mostly clear with lows near 70°. Thursday afternoon features high temperatures in the mid 90s again, and maybe a slightly higher coverage of isolated afternoon storms. Thursday night should be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

High temperatures should remain in the lower 90s for most starting on Friday. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon. Rinse and repeat for Saturday and Sunday.

Slightly higher rain chances return early next week, but temperatures will be more reminiscent of summer with highs in the low 90s. It’s possible a cool front swings through here towards the middle of the week. While some heat relief would certainly be welcome, its still a long way out. We’ll continue to update the forecast between now and then for the possibility.