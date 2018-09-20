90s Sticking Around A Bit Longer

by Shane Butler

Summer heat is definitely hanging tough across the deep south. Looks like 90 plus degree heat will linger into the early half of next week. The only relief will come from those late afternoon pop up showers and t-storms. We do see this heat backing down as we cruise through the mid and latter half of next week. A frontal boundary will move into the south and we should see an increase in rain activity. Thanks to clouds and rain temps will fall back into the 80s for highs. There are signs the front will move far enough south to allow round of dry and milder air to invade the deep south next weekend.