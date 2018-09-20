Alabama The Traveling State (NOT)

Study ranks Alabama & Mississippi as states with least well-traveled populations.
Tim Lennox,
Posted:
Updated:

by Tim Lennox

 

 

 

More on the research HERE.

Categories: News, Statewide
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts

FatAbama
Tuskegee Police Conducting a Death Investigation
Center Stage in Houston County Agrees to Cease Gam...
Drought Returns to Parts of Alabama