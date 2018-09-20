ASU Now Accepting Applications for Turkey Day Classic Parade

by Alabama News Network Staff

Parade applications are now being accepted for Alabama State University’s acclaimed 95th annual Turkey Day Classic Parade, which will begin at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day

(Nov. 22), in downtown Montgomery. The deadline to register is Nov. 2.

Last year’s parade was a tremendous success with more than 160 campus organizations, businesses and churches participating in it. This year’s parade is shaping up to be even bigger and better so get your application in today, and don’t miss out on this annual holiday spectacular!

Early bird special: all applications submitted by Friday, Oct. 5, can save 10 percent off of the entry fee.

For more information and parade applications: Taylor Noeller at parade@alasu.edu or visit www.alasu.edu/parade.