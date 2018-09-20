Eighth Day In A Row Of Mid-Nineties Heat?

by Ben Lang

It’s another mild and sunny start to our Thursday morning, but it’s going to be another hot afternoon across central and south Alabama. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Only a few isolated shower/storms are expected this afternoon, so expect a slow cool-down this evening. Overnight lows drop to around 70° with a partly cloudy sky.

We’re on track to end our streak in the mid 90s on Friday afternoon. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible, but most stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances stay low (but not zero) over the weekend, with highs both afternoons reaching the low 90s.

Rain chances look higher next week thanks to the approach of a slow moving front. High temperatures on Tuesday through Thursday will likely be held in the upper 80s for most. A more significant front approaches next Thursday, and that one could give us a taste of Fall. It’s still a long way away and plenty could change between now and then, but we’ll continue to track the possibility.