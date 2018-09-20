How Much Has the Summer Weather Impacted Pumpkin Crops?

by Danielle Wallace

Local pumpkin patches will soon be buzzing with people searching for the perfect pumpkins for Fall.

But just how much has the summer weather affected this year’s crop? For the owners of dream field farms this, summer’s heat has been a big factor.

“It’s been a challenge growing pumpkins because pumpkins do not like hot, humid, weather. Most pumpkins are grown up north where there is no humidity,” says Tom Ellis, Owner of Dream Field Farms.

However, owner Tom Ellis says there has been a balance.

“This has been a year where we’ve had rain pretty much every two or three days. The biggest challenge around here we put up a lot of hay for the pumpkin patch and it’s been hard to get hard to get two to three days of dry weather to get hay and get it carried,” says Ellis.

Ellis says too much rain, could result in rotten pumpkins.

“This year I planted pumpkins on some sandy, long soil which is a lot better drained so we haven’t had the problem with rot this year,” says Ellis.

10 acres of pumpkins are usually planted at Dream Field Farms each year. In just a few weeks, Ellis says these fields will be the place that many people come for the start of the Fall season.

“This is a field we have over here where most of them will become ready and we route people in on a hay ride wagon and some of them look for an hour or so to find that perfect pumpkin,” says Ellis.

That perfect pumpkin all depends on what the crop brings each year.

“Some of them want a little one, some of them want a white pumpkin, some of them want a green pumpkin. Everybody has a different idea of what they want in a pumpkin,” says Ellis.

Throughout the entire month of October, people are welcome to visit Dream Field Farms for their annual Fall Festival. For more information click here.