Marion Gets Grant to Help Repair Flood Damage

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The process of repairing some major flood damage in the city of Marion — just got a major shot in the arm — thanks to a grant from the governor.

The city of Marion has been awarded $350,000 dollars to help with the repairs.

The city was hit hard by flooding caused by Tropical Depression Alberto.

Heavy rains washed out streets and caused sink holes all around the city.

“This project has been on hold every since the flood on May 30th, it’s been a problem for the city as well as the school board,” said county engineer Deandrae Kimbrough.

The grant will help the city install new drainage and repair damage on several damaged streets.

The Perry County Road Department is providing labor and equipment for the projects.