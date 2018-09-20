Multi-Vehicle Accident closes I-85 Jonathan Thomas, Posted: Sep 20, 2018 8:35 AM CDT Updated: Sep 20, 2018 10:36 AM CDT by Jonathan Thomas 1/5IMG_4696 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5IMG_4692 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5IMG_4693 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5IMG_4694 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5IMG_46951 Show Caption Hide Caption The southbound lanes of I-85 are closed after several vehicles were involved in an accident with a semi-truck. The crash occurred near the Waugh exit just after 8:00 this morning. Police are directing traffic to the outer-loop. Categories: Montgomery, News Tags: car accident, montgomery, traffic FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Montgomery Firefighters Participate in Alabama Rem... In Montgomery: A Vietnamese Buddhist Monastery Montgomery Police Investigate Homicide AFITC Begins in Montgomery, Aims at Improving Air ...