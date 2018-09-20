Multi-Vehicle Accident closes I-85

by Jonathan Thomas

The southbound lanes of I-85 are closed after several vehicles were involved in an accident with a semi-truck. The crash occurred near the Waugh exit just after 8:00 this morning. Police are directing traffic to the outer-loop.