Opioid Treatment Grants

Montgomery, Selma and Troy centers are included.

by Tim Lennox

Fifteen Alabama Community Health Centers in are receiving federal grants. The centers include those in Montgomery, Selma and Troy. Each will receive $285,000 from the U.S. Department to Health and Human Services.

Bayou La Batre Area Health Development Board, Inc., Bayou La Batre – $285,000

· Christ Health Center, Inc., Birmingham – $285,000

· Alabama Regional Medical Services, Birmingham – $285,000

· Aletheia House, Inc., Birmingham – $201,750

· Cahaba Medical Care Foundation, Centreville – $296,000

· Quality of Life Services, Inc., Gadsden – $293,000

· Central North Alabama Health, Huntsville – $285,000

· Health Services, Inc., Montgomery – $285,000

· Franklin Primary Health Center, Inc., Mobile – $285,000

· Mobile County Health Department, Mobile – $285,000

· Capstone Rural Health Center, Parrish – $287,250

· Rural Health Medical Program, Inc., Selma – $285,000

· Northeast Alabama Health Services, Inc., Scottsboro – $110,000

· S.E. Alabama Rural Health Associates, Troy – $285,000

· Whatley Health Services, Inc., Tuscaloosa – $285,000

The grants were announced by the office of Republican U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who voted for the legislation allocating the money. Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones also voted for the measure, which will cost almost Eight Billion dollars across the country.