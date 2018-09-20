Pike Road Celebrates first Varsity Homecoming in Decades with Pep Rally

by Ellis Eskew

It was a big night in Pike Road Thursday as the town kicked off its first varsity homecoming celebrations with a pep rally. The Pike Road community came out to cheer them on at the town hall.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see as many people as we did on a night like this when they could be at home relaxing with their family,” said teacher Brooke Watson.

With the start of a new season this year comes a new tradition.

An old bell was found at Georgia Washington Middle School.

It will be rung as a victory bell on the field.

And of course, there will be plenty of support in the stands.

“We got great support in Pike Road. The community does an outstanding job anytime we have an event of coming out and supporting us. We fully expect tomorrow night to be no different. It’s been like that since the start of the season and since I’ve been here. It’s an exciting time to be a patriot,” said Coach Patrick Browning.

There will also be a homecoming parade Friday afternoon.

Pike Road will play Bullock County at 7:00 pm at ASU’s Hornet Stadium.